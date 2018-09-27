Kelsea Ballerini Announces Deluxe ‘Unapologetically’ Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing a deluxe version of her sophomore Unapologetically album. The new set of tunes will be available next month.

“Been talking about it for a little while now, but now it’s official!” the singer shared on Facebook. “The Deluxe Edition of #Unapologetically will be here 10.26! Pre-order your copy now!”

Ballerini also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “My baby’s all grown up! 4 new special ones added and available for preorder today & releases Oct 26! happy deluxe-ing.”

The four new songs include “Fun and Games,” “I Think I Fell in Love Today,” a live version of “Landslide,” recorded in Nashville, and her new collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “This Feeling.”

The 24-year-old previously hinted that her next project would likely be a deluxe record, before she begins working on her third studio album, while on the road with Keith Urban, on his Graffiti U Tour.

“I’m so in that mindset when I’m on the road,” Ballerini told Forbes. “I’m thinking about what’s working, what they react to, what they don’t, what I’m feeling, what I’m going through. It’s like I’m in this bubble headspace of music. So it’s a good time for me to get it all done at once.”

One thing is certain, when Ballerini does write her third album, much like with the previous two, she won’t be afraid to show her emotions.

“I’ve found that there’s a lot of power in whatever you’re feeling,” Ballerini explained. “What I mean by that is, I feel like people now make you feel like you can be happy, but not too happy. You can be sad, but not too sad. I’ve found a lot of power in just being the extreme emotion I’m feeling and writing with that perspective in mind and not sugar-coating stuff for the sake of what’s commercial.”

The Tennessee native just celebrated another No. 1 hit, with “Legends,” with her current single, “I Hate Love Songs,” currently in the Top 25 and climbing. In an era where women find it harder and harder to be heard on the radio, Ballerini has nothing but gratitude for how well her career is going so far.

“I credit a lot of my career to radio,” Ballerini noted. “They jumped on board with my stuff at a time where there weren’t a lot of females on the radio. They decided to champion me. They’re patient with me, I’m patient with them. We have a really good working relationship. We’ll definitely get a couple more singles off this record.”

Ballerini is nominated for a CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shares with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Find a list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Pre-order the deluxe version of Unapologetically here.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond