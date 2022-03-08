Kelly Clarkson Floors ACM Awards Viewers With Dolly Parton Tribute

The 2022 ACM Awards led to many talked-about moments, but it was Kelly Clarkson’s tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton that undoubtedly stole the show. The singer took the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday night to give a moving performance of “I Will Always Love You” as a tribute to the country music icon, and the moment immediately sent social media buzzing.

For her performance, Clarkson donned a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown as she belted out a rendition of Parton’s hit, made famous in Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard. The performance not only earned Clarkson a standing ovation from the audience but also the praise of Parton herself. Parton, who hosted the awards ceremony, took the stage following Clarkson’s performance, hugging her fellow singer before sharing a few kind words. Parton said, “I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight. Thank you very much. She’d be proud of that. I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes and slinging snot every direction and tears.” She added, “I have had just a wonderful time being here tonight, I just want you to know that. And that just topped it off for me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Clarkson belted out the hit song, and even in the minutes following the performance, many viewers tuning into Monday night’s event couldn’t help but comment. Social media quickly flooded with praise for the performance. Keep scrolling to see what ACM viewers had to say.

‘Goosebumps’

“Amazing ur performance on CMA awards! [sic] They saved the best for last! U go Girl! Nothing stopping u!” tweeted one viewer. “I had goose bumps n teary eye! Not sure if u saw but the audience was in a wow! It was beautiful just like u!”

‘Out of this world’

https://twitter.com/joseenssecarai/status/1501050875493720065?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“That’s LIVE Y’ALL… THAT’S WHAT WE CALL BLESSEDLY GIFTED TALENTED ALL THE ADJECTIVES HUMAN BEING EVER,” wrote another person. “Oh wait… I don’t think Kelly is human. She is out of this world. She defy expectations in everything she does!!! I love my Queen Kelly Clarkson.”

‘Best perofrmance’

“I don’t care who I offend by saying this- Kelly Clarkson is the best vocalist I’ve seen…ever,” sharedsomebody else. “That was gorgeous.”

‘Beautiful’

kelly clarkson who performs to honor dolly parton who comes out to congratulate kelly but is interrupted by kelly to congrat dolly who then congrats whitney. these talented ass women being humble #ACMawards — twit (@twistdmentality) March 8, 2022

“When I tell you [Kelly Clarkson] can sing now wrong!” wrote another fan. “Her tribute to [Dolly Parton] was beautiful. I loved how she fused the original version by Dolly & the remake by Whitney, but made it pure Kelly.”

‘Absolutely stunning’

https://twitter.com/petergonzzo/status/1501037717571792896?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Absolutely stunning performance,” tweeted somebody else. “You take iconic songs and put your own Kellinized spin on them and make them yours. This was no different! Spectacular!”

‘I’ve peaked in life’

https://twitter.com/TylerJamesDyer/status/1501033106152640512?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Beautiful cover,” added another viewer. “It combined the sweetness of Dolly’s version, and the power of Whitney’s. Kelly always manages to make whatever she sings, hers.”

‘Best performance of the night’

“She is outta this world,” declared one person. “No voice even comes close to Kelly’s. WOW. Best performance of the night.”