Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Celebrated Major Achievement

Kellie Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, didn't appear to be in sad spirits leading up to his death. The country music writer died by suicide on Feb. 17 from self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 49 years old. Reports reveal that he was at the home he shared with Pickler. Pickler, an American Idol alum who was a standout in Season 6, reportedly woke up from a nap and didn't know where her husband was. She became worried and dialed 911 when she and an assistant discovered Jacobs in an upstairs office/bedroom and wouldn't open the door. Per a statement from the MNPD as reported by Variety, "Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911." Despite the tragedy, Jacobs celebrated a career milestone on social media just one day before the incident.

Country music sensation Lee Brice's fifth album, Hey World, was certified platinum. Jacobs produced the album and played guitar on it. "Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together," he penned in an Instagram post. Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!"

Jacobs and Pickler wed in a surprise Carribean ceremony in 2011. They began dating in 2008, with Jacobs proposing in 2010. They didn't have any children together.

They starred in the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler together for three seasons. The show premiered in 2015.

Jacobs was well revered in the country music world. He wrote songs for the likes of Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks. He also won Country Music Awards, and nabbed a Grammy nomination. He also won an ACM award.

Jacobs migrated from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Nashville in 2000. He quickly earned a name for himself.