Keith Urban Opens up About Working With Jason Aldean Following Las Vegas Shooting

Just weeks after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, country singer Keith Urban is opening up how the event has not only affected him, but also country music as a whole.

It was the night of October 1 when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas strip in the middle of Jason Aldean‘s performance. The shooting marked the deadliest mass shooting in modern history of the United States, leaving 58 dead and injuring more than 500.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Jimmy Kimmel Tears up Discussing Hometown Las Vegas Shooting

“I texted him the day after Vegas and that’s just an indescribable thing to go through for everybody,” Urban told Entertainment Weekly.

“But to be on stage and sing now too…we’re going to all be joining him I think. So, solidarity. [Country music] is a community and you really feel it in times like this, whether it’s weather-related or just insanity in Vegas-related – we really rally as a community,” said Urban, who is expected to perform alongside Aldean at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards.

Urban isn’t the first to speak out after the Las Vegas shooting. In the days that followed, tributes to the victims poured in from country music stars, including Jason Aldean, who honored the victims with a Tom Petty tribute on Saturday Night Live.

More: Jason Aldean’s Emotional Response 24 Hours Following Las Vegas Shooting

Urban also commented on how the awards show would be different this year, choosing to honor the fans and focus on hope after such a tragic event.

“I thought it was important, along with everybody here, to acknowledge the importance of the fans, the audience. What happened in Vegas was our community, our family, so I think we all agreed it was really important for us to highlight their importance in our lives,” he stated.

Watch the CMT Artists of the Year Awards live on Wednesday, October 18th at 8 pm EST.