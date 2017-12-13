Keith Urban Teases Upcoming ‘Female’ Lyric Video

Keith Urban released his song “Female” last month, and the powerful track has already been making an impact on country music.

The song — written by Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman, and produced by Urban, Copperman and Dann Huff — covers a range of topics including victim shaming, gender roles and the power of women.

To further get fans connecting with the track, Urban is releasing a lyric video for “Female” on Thursday, sharing a quick teaser on his social media channels Wednesday.

The teaser sees a strong color palette of black, white and pink as the lyrics to the song flash on screen ahead of a blinking eye.

“I know all three of [the writers] and I think obviously the tone of times right now was weighing on all of them, and compelled them to write this song,” Urban previously told Rolling Stone Country. “It affected me not just as a husband but also as a father of two young girls, and a son. I had a heart reaction – my first thought was that it was a gospel soul prayer mantra, all rolled into one.”

The full lyric video will be released on Dec. 14.

