Keith Urban’s Throwback Photo Proves He Hasn’t Really Changed

Keith Urban might be getting older, but he is certainly getting better and proving he hasn't really changed all that much, especially when it comes to his passion for country music.

16 years old competing in a country music competition in Australia - singing "The Last Cowboy Song" by Ed Bruce!! - KU #TBT A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Urban shared an image of himself as a 16-year-old in the early '80s, wearing a blue suit with a black stripe, while singing on the stage at a country music competition in Australia.

With a young Urban crooning to his heart's content, he captioned the image, "16 years old competing in a country music competition in Australia — singing 'The Last Cowboy Song' by Ed Bruce!!"

This isn't the first time Urban has shared photographs of himself as a young boy. The 46-year-old has taken to social media several times with images of yesteryear moments, showing he has evolved both musically and stylistically.

This past spring, Urban also shared an image of himself as a youngster, around the age of both his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, captioning it as "Throwback Thursday!!!!!!"

Fans were happy to see the snap and saw similarities between him and his daughter, Sunday, with one writing, "[She] looks exactly like you, especially in this photo," while another quipped, "It's OK to update your hairstyle after junior high."

Throwback Thursday!!!!!! #tbt A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on May 4, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Photo credit: Twitter / @rscountry / Getty / Rob Kim