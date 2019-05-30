Keith Urban Steps Out to Support Nicole Kidman at ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Premiere

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are an A-plus couple when it comes to supporting their spouse, with the two consistently seen on red carpets together as one or the other is attending a movie premiere or receiving an award.

On Wednesday, May 30, Urban stepped out to join his wife at the premiere of Season 2 of Big Little Lies in New York City, with the pair walking the carpet together in typically adorable fashion.

Kidman wore a black sequined jacket with feathered sleeves, black pants and black heels, while her husband complemented her in a navy blue suit and a black polka-dot button down shirt and black boots.

Ahead of the event, Kidman gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the duo's relationship, posting an Instagram video of Urban playing the piano and singing Elton John's "Your Song" as his wife joined in.

"A little backstage moment before heading to Monterey," Kidman captioned the clip, referencing the town Big Little Lies is set in.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Kidman gushed about her musician husband as well as her late father.

"I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," she said. "I'm one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I'm just very — I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."

The actress won an Emmy for her work on Season 1 of Big Little Lies, which saw her star as a woman named Celeste who was abused by her husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). Perry was killed at the end of Season 1 and Season 2 will see the arrival of his mother (Meryl Streep), who is looking for answers regarding her son's death.

Kidman has previously spoken about how Urban supported her during Season 1 when she and Skarsgard were filming intense scenes depicting domestic violence.

"Because we were shooting for so long...I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in," Kidman told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I've been working a long time now. But it was hard."

The Oscar winner added that no matter what she went through on set in regards to her character, she always "came home to loving arms" thanks to Urban.

"Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that," she said. "[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain...Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out."

Big Little Lies Season 2 premieres on HBO on June 9.

