Keith Urban Reveals What Gets Him in the Christmas Spirit

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, at least for Keith Urban and his family! The singer-songwriter loves everything about the holidays, especially the Christmas lights, which is what helps him get in the holiday spirit –– even if they did go up before the season officially began.

“The lights going up, which was a little earlier this year because of Thanksgiving,” Urban told his record label, referring to how late in November Thanksgiving fell. “We didn’t wait. We just put those puppies up, and the place looked awesome. We had the best Christmas-looking Thanksgiving ever. [laughs] So, the lights, the music, all of that, the house sort of transforming into Christmas. I love it. It’s sad when it all has to go away.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are, of course, a few holiday movies that Urban, his wife Nicole Kidman, and their children, Sunday and Faith, have to watch year after year.

“I love A Christmas Story, that’s a good one, and It’s a Wonderful Life, of course,” he said. “One of my main guitars is called Clarence, and it’s named after the angel [in It’s a Wonderful Life], and then for some reason, I swear, no matter what you’re doing flicking around the TV, but you’re gonna land on Charlie Brown [Christmas]. I don’t know how that happens, but it happens every year.”

Urban was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia, where the weather is the complete opposite of how it is in the United States, making the holiday season one of his favorite times to head to the beach!

“We still love going to the beach at Christmas time, as long as we’re in Australia, because it’s like the Fourth of July,” Urban said. “It’s huge. Everybody’s out. It feels very celebratory. It’s in the ’90s. It’s crazy, but having grown up with that, it feels very natural to me. Albeit it, we still had all of the same Christmas songs, so we’re in like 90-degree heat with shorts and tank tops singing ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland. I remember getting Christmas cards of like Santa on a surfboard, so that probably explains a lot.”

Urban is helping others get in the mood for the holidays this year, with his new single, “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight.”

“I’ve always wanted to record a Christmas song, but I really wanted to try and write something new,” Urban explained. “So, Shane [McAnally] came to my house and we wrote, really about a Christmas gone terribly wrong. No snow. Too much fog. Nobody can make it to the party. It’s going to be a colorless Christmas, until her man comes through.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring