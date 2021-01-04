Keith Urban Performs From His Driveway to Close Out 2020

Keith Urban became a professional at-home performer in 2020, streaming a number of small concerts for fans while unable to tour. He closed out the year with one more show, this time sharing his talents from his driveway in a video shared to Facebook. Armed with an acoustic guitar, the Grammy winner set up on a chair in front of trees strung with lights, telling fans that he was filming himself on his iPhone and that he wanted to use the livestream as a way to say "thank you."

"Thank you for all the support you guys have given me this year," he said. "It's been mad. This year has been full of everything, and I just didn't want it to end without a chance to just say thank you and play a few songs." Urban then went into a number of his hits, including "Blue Ain't Your Color," "You'll Think of Me," "Long Hot Summer," "Coming Home" and recent single "God Whispered Your Name."

"From all of us to everybody watching, all of your families and loved ones and friends, everybody, thank you for this year," Urban said, thanking fans for their support of his new album, The Speed of Now Part 1. "Thank you for getting behind this record the way that you guys have. Thank you. It's been heartbreaking not to be able to tour. Period. For me and all the crew, everybody behind the scenes that just want to get out there and do what we love to do. I hope that happens soon. I really do. Because we all miss it."

He also offered "such a big, big, deep thanks" to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. "All the healthcare workers, everybody out there on the front lines, behind the scenes, fighting the good fight right now that is just ongoing, thank you to all of you. To all of your families, because they make tremendous sacrifices too. And I just want to thank you, all of our family thanks you. And we're getting through it, bit by bit."

Unfortunately for viewers, Urban did not perform his recently-penned Christmas song, which he debuted on Instagram on Christmas Eve with some help from wife Nicole Kidman.

Seemingly titled "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight," the song was a promise that despite the lonely holidays many people faced in 2020, Urban would do his best to spread Christmas cheer. "I'll bring the magic / I'll bring the lights / I'll make you a star at the top of the tree shining so bright," he sang. "You don't need a chimney / 'Cause I'll be your fire / Let's put a kiss at the top of your list / We can be naughty or nice / Don't worry baby, I'll be your Santa tonight."