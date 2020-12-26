✖

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman know that both members of the famous couple are musical, and the superstar pair showed off their duet capabilities once again on Friday with a new Christmas song. Urban used Instagram to share his new tune, which he performed while standing outside and playing an acoustic guitar as Kidman wrapped her arms around his shoulders.

"It should be all green and gold, watching snow coming down / Charlie Brown, everybody gathered 'round the tree," he began. "The weatherman says it ain't gonna snow this year / the fog is too heavy to cut a path for the reindeer." Kidman joins her husband on select words and phrases, as well as adding a few background vocals including an "Okay."

Seemingly titled "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight," Urban's song is a promise that despite the lonely holidays many people faced in 2020, he is determined to spread Christmas cheer. "I'll bring the magic / I'll bring the lights / I'll make you a star at the top of the tree shining so bright," the chorus reads. "You don't need a chimney / 'Cause I'll be your fire / Let's put a kiss at the top of your list / We can be naughty or nice / Don't worry baby, I'll be your Santa tonight." "Little bit of nice, lot of naughty, Kidman joked.

Urban, Kidman and their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, spent the holiday in Australia, where Kidman recently wrapped filming on her upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers.

"They say loneliness is the great killer," Kidman recently told Glamour UK. "It causes so much pain and I've been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard. You see it in older people. You see it in young people. You see it now in this world. We can't even hug anymore. Loneliness is an epidemic. So, I am very fortunate to come home to [Urban]. My heart goes out to the people who don't have a person to go to now."

She added that "the social distance has been very difficult" for her daughters. "They are working through the emotions," she said. "For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."