Keith Urban Had No Idea Eric Church Wrote His Current ‘We Were’ Single

Keith Urban’s current single, “We Were,” was written by Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde. Although Urban instantly fell in love with the song when he heard it, he didn’t realize until after he recorded it that Church was a writer on the tune.

“It got sent to me, not by Eric, but by someone who finds songs for me,” Urban revealed to Bobby Bones on his iHeartRadio The Bobby Bones Show. “I didn’t know he was a writer, which was really cool, because it wasn’t until we recorded the song, it was all done, and I found out after the fact. I found out and I called Eric, and I was like, ‘Dude, I just cut this song.’ He was thrilled. I said, ‘I had no idea that you were a writer on it.’ He said, ‘Well that’s even better, because it means you really loved the song.’ I do. I really love the song.”

Urban also opened up to Bones about his recent ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year win, admitting he was genuinely surprised to take home the honor.

“My reaction was exactly how I felt inside,” maintained the singer. While he won the night’s biggest honor, Urban didn’t celebrate like a superstar.

“We went to the record club party, because that’s a massive team effort, and I just wanted to thank everybody and celebrate with everyone,” Urban recalled of how he and his wife, Nicole Kidman, spent their time after the ceremony concluded. “And then we went home. Kind of low-key. Or smart.”

Urban just took time out of his schedule to thank fans for their support of “We Were,” which became a fan-favorite as soon as it was released.

“Hey, it’s Keith here, in the parking lot at the Opry,” Urban said on all of his social media channels. “Guys, thank you so much for an amazing day today. ‘We Were’ came out, of course, and radio, thank you so much for playing it. Country radio, you rock. Thank you. And everybody in the ‘Ville, just everybody that’s been so super supportive today. I’ve just gotten the most incredible texts and DMs from everybody on social media. I love you guys. Thank you very much. I will see you soon.”

Download or stream “We Were” on Urban’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz