Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Sweetest Photos Together

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married since 2006, and it's clear that these two are more in love than ever. After meeting in 2005, they soon married around one year later and now share two daughters, splitting their time between their multiple properties including homes in Nashville and Australia. The two stars often share snaps of each other on their Instagram accounts, alternating between red carpet shots, touching celebratory posts and cute selfies. Keep scrolling for some of the couple's sweetest social media moments.

When Nicole promoted Keith's new album Kidman promoted her husband's latest project, The Speed of Now Part 1, with this sweet nature selfie featuring a gorgeous blue sky. "Listening to Keith's new album feels a little something like this," she wrote.

When Nicole was her husband's roadie At the beginning of quarantine, Urban often performed for fans from his home studio, where viewers would occasionally see Kidman pop in for a quick dance break. In March, the actress posted this studio selfie commemorating a "Home studio gig... again."

When they jumped for joy on a beach This year, the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, which Urban marked on Instagram with this photo of the two hand in hand and jumping into the air on a beach. "Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!!" he wrote. "14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!"

When they shared a smooch in Sydney Over the holidays last year, the couple traveled to Sydney, Australia, where Kidman shared this series of snaps of the pair on a balcony overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge. "Sydney love," she wrote.

When Nicole wished Keith a happy birthday For Urban's birthday in October 2019, Kidman posted a new selfie and gave her followers the opportunity to learn her husband's middle name. "Happy Birthday Keith Lionel.. you are so loved," she wrote.

When Keith thanked Nicole's parents For Kidman's birthday in June, Urban posted a photo of his wife peeking out from behind a bouquet of balloons along with an all-caps caption that also served as a thank-you to the actress' parents, Janelle and Antony. "WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!!" Urban declared. "Happy Birthday Babygirl."

When Nicole quoted 'Moulin Rouge' To celebrate Valentine's Day in 2019, Kidman posted a photo of the two at the Golden Globes from earlier that year and captioned it with a quote that read, "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." The lyric is originally from Nat King Cole's song "Nature Boy," which was part of the soundtrack to Kidman's film Moulin Rouge.

When they wished everyone a Merry Christmas For Christmas in 2018, Urban posted this shot of himself nuzzling his wife in front of a Christmas tree, offering the couple's well-wishes to fans in his caption. "Merry Christmas everyone - thank you for ALL the love this year," he shared. "We send love to every one of YOU!!!!! - us."

When they celebrated 13 years of 'pure love' For their 13th wedding anniversary in 2018, Urban shared another snap of the two on a beach, though this time their feet were on the ground as Urban put his arms around his wife's stomach. "Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love," he wrote. "Happy Anniversary Babygirl."