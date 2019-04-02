Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Cozy up During Night out on Broadway

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City! The two caught the Broadway show, Network, starring Bryan Cranston, as evidenced by Kidman’s recent post on social media.

“Thank you Bryan, Tatiana and the whole cast for a riveting and arresting night of great theater,” Kidman captioned the photo, shared on Instagram.

The picture elicited a response from cast member Tatiana Maslaney, who was clearly honored to have the Oscar-winning actress in the audience.

“Thank you for coming!!!” she wrote. “It meant so much to have you there [heart emoji].”

Urban and Kidman likely took in the show before the singer jetted back to Nashville, where he was on hand to jump out of a cake for Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration.

“Miss Loretta- you asked me to jump out of a cake for you – and I would do it again every time!” Urban wrote. “Thank you for a truly surreal and gorgeous night of music, heart, stories, magic, and LOVE!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!! Love ALWAYS. – KU”

Both Urban and Kidman have managed to make their relationship a priority, even with two successful careers. But while he is in music and Kidman is an actress, their shared creative jobs means a lot of understanding, especially with the sometimes rigorous demands of their own occupations.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com and other media, after winning the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

Urban and Kidman, who share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret together, have had to coordinate time together amidst their busy schedules. But now that Urban’s global Graffiti U World Tour, which included shows in his native Australia, has wrapped up, they will likely get to spend more time together, while he works on new music.

Urban might have another chance to thank his adoring spouse after winning an award. The “Never Comin’ Down” singer is nominated in two categories at the upcoming ACM Awards, for Male Artist of the Year, and once again for Entertainer of the Year.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

