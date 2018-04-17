What Is Keith Urban’s Net Worth

Keith Urban is a country music icon, and his accolade of awards and sales of millions of albums has proven profitable.

Becoming one of country music’s breakthrough stars with his self-titled album in 1999, singer Urban is no stranger to critical success, and he has the net worth to prove it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Urban’s mega successful career in the genre of country music has earned him an estimated net worth of $75 million, with an estimated annual salary of approximately $5 million.

Those numbers may be high, but they are well-deserved, with Urban drawing his wealth from a number of sources.

After releasing his debut album in 1991, Urban moved from his home country of New Zealand to the United States, where, in 1999. First performing with a band called The Ranch, he broke into the country music industry with his self-titled album. The record was so successful that it was later certified platinum and produced a number of radio-friendly country hits like “But for the Grace of God” and “Where the Blacktop Ends.”

Urban followed that success with a number of other successful solo albums, including 2002’s Golden Road, 2004’s Be Here, 2009’s Defying Gravity, and his latest, 2016’s Ripcord, which was certified platinum in April 2017.

He has gone on to sell millions of albums, rack up dozens of No. 1 singles, and draw up a lengthy list of nominations and wins, including recently winning Vocal Event of the Year at the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

While he briefly worked as a coach on the Australian version of The Voice, judged on American Idol, and has introduced his own line of guitars and musical instruments, Urban is gearing up for the release of another album, likely to be just as successful as the others.

Graffiti U, which is set to drop on April 27, will feature a number of collaborations with other artists, including Shy Carter on “My Wave,” newcomer Kassi Ashton on “Drop Top,” and Lindsay Ell, who will open for Urban on his Canadian shows, on “Horses.”

The Aussie, who collaborated with both Underwood and Nile Rodgers and Pitbull on his 2016 Ripcord album, is a fan of working with both other artists and producers, utilizing nine other producers to help him produce his last record.

“I think that any sports person will talk about working with different coaches and how one will bring something different out of an athlete,” Urban told Billboard. “I feel that way in the studio with different co-producers. I like exploring where my music and my artistry can go and to really expand it. I’ve found that the best way to do that is to collaborate.”

Urban hinted earlier this year that Graffiti U would showcase the talents of others besides himself.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban acknowledged. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating.”