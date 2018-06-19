Keith Urban Grateful to Give Back to Opening Acts on Graffiti U World Tour

Keith Urban is speaking out about Lindsay Ell‘s remark about Urban. In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Ell said Urban “treats every human being like a human being,” and that he was incredibly influential in her own career, comments that elicited sweet words from the “Coming Home” singer.

“It’s such a long beautiful line of people I’ve watched and learned from,” Urban told CMT after hearing Ell’s comment. “To be in any position to give that back in any way is a great feeling.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Urban invited Ell to join him on the Canadian leg of his current Graffiti U World Tour, with Kelsea Ballerini joining him on the United States part of the tour.

“It all comes down to these people have the heart,” Urban said of his opening acts. “Kelsea’s got the heart, Lindsay’s got the heart. That’s what it all comes down to.”

Ell, whose single, “Criminal,” is currently in the Top 20, was elated to find out her own musical hero wanted to share the stage with her, especially in her native country.

“It’s not very often you get to share the stage with an artist you’ve looked up to since the beginning of your career,” Ell remarked. “I am SO excited to be touring with Keith Urban and can’t wait to play for fans in the venues I grew up in!”

Ballerini was also an easy choice for Urban, who Urban is a fan of her both as a person and an artist.

“We talked about touring [together before] and not enough of the dates lined up for us to do it, and they just did this time,” Urban explained. “One of those stars lining up moments. I just felt musically it’s such a great compatibility of fusion that we both sort of work in. It’s certainly not pure country, neither of us.

“We obviously grew up with contemporary country influences, pop country influences, and I just felt that it was a great, great collaborative blend of the two of us,” he continued. “I always think about my audiences too and who are they going to respond to, and I think they’ll love Kelsea.”

Ell will open for Urban’s Canadian shows in September, as well as one show in Arkansas in August. Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming concerts, including ticket and venue information at KeithUrban.net.

Photo Credit: Instagram/keithurban