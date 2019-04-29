Keith Urban Drops Major Hint About New Music Coming Soon

Keith Urban just dropped a MAJOR hint about new music! The singer shared a photo on social media, hinting that he was already working on his next set of tunes.

“Nuuuuuuuuuu music comin – KU,” Urban captioned the photo, showing just his mouth singing into a microphone.

This isn’t the first time the Aussie has hinted about new music. Urban, who released Graffiti U last April, has previously revealed he was already working on his next set of tunes. In February, Urban first posted a photo of himself in the studio, captioning that photo simply “New music …..?!!!!!!!!! – KU”

Urban also teased new music in a social media post after his final C2C show in Europe.

“I’m working on new music right now,” Urban divulged after playing his last overseas show as part of the festival. “[I’m] planning my next trip over here ASAP.”

The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year will likely once again think outside of the box, as he has done with his recent projects.

“I guess what it is is the support I get for going on these creative adventures I go on,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com and other media, expressing his gratitude for the continuous support of his fans. “I feel pulled to particular music when I’m creating, and I don’t know where it goes sometimes, but I just wander along and float, and see where it goes. Sometimes it wanders off to a place I haven’t been before, and I don’t expect that people will support it necessarily.

“So when it happens like that, and I get to make a record like Graffiti U, or particularly Ripcord, those two records, and they get supported the way they have, it’s an incredible feeling, for any artist.”

Urban is grateful for the awards and accolades, but insists the trophies aren’t why he keeps churning out music.

“I’ve been nominated nine times, so at some point, I’d come to terms and accepted that the nomination is the award,” Urban acknowledged. “I don’t know why things go that way sometimes. I love what I get to do; I put everything into it. But I know all the others do too, so thank you God. Really.”

Urban just recorded a song called “Burden,” which he debuted during the live broadcast of the ACM Awards. No word yet if the song will make it onto the next album.

Photo Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images