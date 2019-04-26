Keith Urban Congratulates Taylor Swift for Creative New ‘ME!’ Single

Taylor Swift is earning the praises of millions of fans after the release of her latest single, “ME!,” including from fellow superstar Keith Urban!

“HELL YESSSSS!” Urban tweeted. “You rise up – you do it ALL THE TIME! CONGRATS!!!!!!!!! – KU”

Swift released “ME!” at midnight on Friday, April 26. The song is a collaboration between Swift and Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco. The cinematic video snagged more than 31 million views within the first ten hours of it’s release.

Urban isn’t the only country artist who has been singing Swift’s praises. Cassadee Pope also praised the pop singer on social media as well.

“So uplifting and fun,” Pope wrote. “Well done [Taylor Swift] and [Brendon Urie] So stoked for you, B!!!

Kelsea Ballerini also reacted on Twitter, praising her friend for the epic release.

“Spelling is fun. Taylor is a butterfly. Goodnight,” Ballerini wrote, using several emojis including a butterfly, hearts, champagne glasses and the raised hands.

Swift teased the release of the infectious new single on Thursday, April 25, by appearing at a butterfly mural in Nashville. She also spoke with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts during the NFL Draft, confirming that new music was on its way.

“‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” Swift told Roberts (via ABC News). “With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody really stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Swift credited her fans, many who have been with her since her early days as a rising star in country music, with helping her achieve the level of success she has, and being given the creative freedom to do so.

“The fans are amazing. I cannot believe how dedicated they are, how thoughtful, I can’t believe how much they care,” Swift conceded. “It makes it more fun for me to create music knowing that they’ll care about little Easter eggs or clues or hints.”

“ME!” is from an upcoming new album. Download the single on iTunes.

