Keith Urban Amazes 2018 ACM Awards With ‘Coming Home’ Performance

Keith Urban hit the stage during the ACM Awards on Sunday night to perform his new single “Coming Home” with pop singer Julia Michaels, and the performance was a clear hit on social media.

Many fans expressed their appreciation for the song, which fits right in Urban’s wheelhouse with its upbeat sound and singable lyrics.

“Keith Urban rocked “Coming Home” on the ACM’s tonight!!!!!” one fan wrote, echoing the sentiments of pretty much everyone watching.

Keith Urban rocked “Coming Home” on the ACM’s tonight!!!!! — Priscilla Land (@Prismcfadden87) April 16, 2018

Keith Urban is a TRUE GEM #ACMawards @KeithUrban — Dana Lauren (@drazelilana) April 16, 2018

Several fans also appreciated the reactions from Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, who could be seen dancing along to her husband’s performance in the audience.

Nicole Kidman dancing at music awards is my favourite thing ever — kayla (@xxNicKidman) April 16, 2018

Honestly love when Nicole Kidman rocks out to Keith Urban’s songs! #goals #ACMawards — Jackie. (@_Jlantern) April 16, 2018

The single is the first from Urban’s upcoming album Graffiti U, which is set to drop on April 27. The singer will hit the road this summer to promote the album on his Graffiti U World Tour, with opening act Kelsea Ballerini.

Performers tonight also include Lauren Alaina, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Julia Michaels, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Brett Young and Chris Young.

