Keith Urban Begins Rehearsals for Upcoming Las Vegas Residency

It’s almost show time for Keith Urban! The New Zealand-born star reveals he just began rehearsing for his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off on Jan. 10 at The Colosseum. Urban’s Vegas residency is currently scheduled to run through Nov. 21.

“Just wrapped day one of rehearsals for our Vegas show!!!!” Urban posted on social media. “This is gonna be off the hook !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! VERY 2020”

Urban has four shows scheduled in Las Vegas in January, on Jan. 10 and 11, and Jan. 17 and 18. Urban will be joined by Ingrid Andress for the first two shows, with Tenille Townes joining him the second weekend.

Urban’s Vegas residency will mark his first time with a regular gig in Sin City, which is why he went to veteran performer Bette Middler for advice ahead of opening night.

“You have got to stay hydrated because your singing so much and it’s dry air,” Urban revealed Middler told him, while speaking to CMT’s Cody Alan.

“She turned me onto these lozenges that help with all of that,” he continued. “I do need to talk to Ronnie and Kix (Brooks & Dunn) for tips. We have a bunch of shows coming up at Caesar’s Palace that I am so looking forward to.”

Urban’s mind is currently on Australia, where he was raised, as the wildfires continue to wreak havoc all over the country. The singer and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, donated half a million dollars towards relief and recovery efforts.

“Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Urban posted on social media. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

In between tour and Las Vegas dates, the 52-year-old is also spending time in the studio in the coming year, working on a new album, the follow-up to his 2018 Graffiti U record. In addition, he also has plenty of other dates scheduled throughout 2020, including several shows overseas. Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

