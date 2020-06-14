Katherine Williams-Dunning's Death Has Social Media Mourning Loss of Country Legend Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter

The country music world is currently mourning the loss of Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning. Williams-Dunning died as a result of a car crash that took place on Saturday night, per News 4 Nashville. She was 27. In response to this sad news, country fans have flocked to social media in order to express their condolences.

According to News 4 Nashville, Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with a boat attached along U.S. Highway 79 on Saturday night. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was also in the vehicle at the time. At one point, the vehicle that they were traveling in crossed the dividing median of the highway and then began a rollover sequence. After the crash, Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead while her husband was then transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center for his injuries. Dunning's current condition is not clear at this point.

Williams-Dunning is survived by members of the Williams family, including her famous father, her brother Sam Williams, and half-siblings Hilary, Holly, and Shelton Hank Williams. She and her husband also shared two children together, 5-year-old Beau Weston and 2-year-old Audrey Jane. Following this tragic news, fans took to Twitter in order to express just how sad they were to hear that Williams-Dunning had passed away.