Kane Brown released the music video for his current single, "Worldwide Beautiful," on Monday, Sept. 28, gifting fans with a moving clip that briefly features his nearly 11-month-old daughter, Kingsley. The video was directed by Alex Alvga and begins with Brown walking a destroyed downtown street and singing in between shots of the story. The video's lead roles are played by children, who have the ability to create a better world than the one initially depicted in the clip.

At the end of the video, all of the children gather on the street, which is now filled with flowers, and stand next to Brown, who holds his daughter in his arms. Baby Kingsley is dressed in all black, just like her dad. "Worldwide Beautiful" was written by Brown, Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt and the lyrics reflect on segregation, the inclusive crowds at Brown's shows and a dream of unity. "You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white / Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable," Brown sings in the chorus. "We ain’t that different from each other from one to another / I look around and see worldwide beautiful."

When the 26-year-old released the song in June, he wrote on Instagram that he had been holding onto the song for a year and was "hoping it will bring us together during this time." "I love you guys," he wrote. Proceeds from "Worldwide Beautiful" are raising funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America to advocate for justice and equality for millions of young people.

Brown had told fans during a Facebook Live chat last month that Kingsley and Katelyn would appear in the "Worldwide Beautiful" video, and he added that he also wants to feature them in an upcoming clip for his song "Worship You."

"I mean, my music is, you know, surrounded by my family. They’re my world, especially Kinglsey. When she smiles, she brightens up the whole house," he said. "So ‘Worship You,’ I definitely want to get both of them in the music video. When I hear that song, it reminds me of both of them. I’m just grateful that they’re part of my project. Even if they don’t know that they are, they are. They’re like the main focus."

Both "Worldwide Beautiful" and "Worship You" appear on Brown's recently-released EP Mixtape Vol. 1, which will reportedly be followed by a full-length album.