Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn, Is ‘Obsessed’ With Newborn Daughter Kingsley Rose

Singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, into the world on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Brown announced the news first, by sharing a new photo of the family of three. His wife also shared a picture of their baby, admitting she is “obsessed” with their little girl.

“Obsessed with my little family,” Katelyn wrote. “Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you [heart emoji] 10.29.19.”

Brown showed off a photo of Katelyn and Kingsley when announcing his baby’s arrival.

“KB3 welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” wrote the singer.

Brown’s daughter might be only a couple of days old, but he already has big plans for how he wants to raise her.

“Hopefully she plays sports and I can be that dad that’s the coach,” Brown previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I want to coach a Little League team. I’ll be there for when her first boyfriend breaks her heart. I’ll be the dad that sits at the table and helps with her homework. I just want to be there for her.”

Brown’s own father spent most of his childhood in prison, so the 26-year-old looks forward to giving Kingsley a different childhood than he had.

“I’m excited,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “You know, me and my wife are in it together, and I get to be the dad that I never really had.”

Brown was ready for Kingsley’s birth weeks before she arrived, including decking out a nursery with a flat-screen TV above the doorway.

“We’ve already got our car seat in the car, which is kind of weird to me but kind of cute at the same time,” Brown told PEOPLE. “I’ve got my daddy books because I need to read before she gets here.”

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hosted a baby shower for Brown and Katelyn earlier this year, which is when the couple chose to reveal their daughter’s unique name.

Brown will enjoy a few months at home with his family of three. He only has one show scheduled for the rest of the year, on Dec. 8 in Illinois.

