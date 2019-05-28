Kane Brown Reveals Parenting Advice From Jason Aldean

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, are currently expecting their first child, with the couple having recently revealed that they’re preparing to welcome a daughter.

As the father of three daughters, Jason Aldean has plenty of experience when it comes to parenting baby girls, though his advice to Brown was fairly simple.

“Jason was just like, ‘She’s going to have you wrapped around your finger,’” Brown told Taste of Country Nights.

Brown shared that he was with Jae when she found out she was pregnant, with one test coming back positive and the couple purchasing a few more just to make sure.

“We went and bought, like, 19 more,” Brown recalled. “We got a question mark on one, and then the other one that was in the same pack said no. And so we were like, ‘Okay, maybe you’re not,’ and then she got a half a positive, and then a positive. we were like, ‘Okay, we gotta go to the doctor.’”

The dad-to-be added that he’s “ready” for the more difficult parts of parenting, including the lack of sleep. Brown also offered an update on Jae’s pregnancy, sharing that his wife hasn’t endured any sickness.

“She was nauseous for, like, a week,” he shared, “but she never threw up or anything, and she still hasn’t.”

Brown’s baby girl will arrive less than one year after Aldean’s youngest child, daughter Navy, which means the two girls might just have a built-in friend for life.

During a recent No. 1 party in Nashville, Aldean referred to Brown as a younger brother of sorts, with the two having grown close during their time touring together.

“I just kind of hit it off with him,” Aldean explained. “He’s kind of become my little brother almost, and so when I go on tour, I mean, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, and it doesn’t hurt that Kane’s on fire right now. I mean, he’s hot as it gets, so I’m just excited to have him back out.”

Brown echoed the sentiment while speaking to PopCulture.com.

“Aldean’s like a brother to me, always looks out for me,” the 25-year-old revealed. “If I ever need anything, he’s always there. He’s upset that I’m about to move an hour away from him. We’re going to be on the road together just kicking it and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Brown is currently serving as an opener on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour along with Carly Pearce.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson