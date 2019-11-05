Kane Brown Shows off New Photo of Daughter Kinglsey While Vowing to Be the Best Father

Kane Brown grew up without a father, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to be one. In a touching new post on social media, Brown showed off a new photo of his daughter, Kingsley, while vowing to remain in his young daughter’s life, and be the best father he knows how to be.

“I grew up without a dad so I’m gonna be the best one I can be!” Brown posted alongside the sweet picture. “Love you baby girl.”

Plenty of fans commented on Brown’s photo, including his former tour boss, Jason Aldean.

“We are so happy for u guys man,” Aldean wrote. “She is beautiful! Great job [Katelyn Brown].

Brown previously spoke out about his absentee father, who has been incarcerated for most of Brown’s life. While the singer didn’t have a role model of a dad growing up, that void only makes him want to work even harder to be a good dad for Kingsley.

“Hopefully she plays sports and I can be that dad that’s the coach,” Brown previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I want to coach a Little League team. I’ll be there for when her first boyfriend breaks her heart. I’ll be the dad that sits at the table and helps with her homework. I just want to be there for her.”

Brown still has contact with his father, even while he is in prison, and credits his dad with giving him at least some of his musical ability.

“He’s a drummer, which I didn’t even know,” Brown previously stated. “He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I’m going to hire him when he gets out.”

Brown just dropped “For My Daughter,” written about Kingsley, earning praise from his wife, Katelyn.

“You are the most amazing dad already,” she posted. “I am in awe of you and how perfect of a dad you have been already in these past few days …. no idea what I would do without you .. love you so much ( hormones are on another level right not so I need to get off [Instagram] and stop gushing over you , but wow I love u so much). Kingsley and I are the luckiest girls.”

