Kane Brown Jokes Daughter Kingsley Is 'Becoming a Little Diva' After Music Video Appearances

Kane Brown's daughter Kingsley is only 1 year old and has already appeared in two of her dad's music videos, making a cameo in "Worldwide Beautiful" and starring in "Worship You" along with her mom, Brown's wife Katelyn. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November, Brown shared an update on his daughter, telling host Kelly Clarkson that Kingsley is "doing great."

"She just turned 1. Getting a little personality, been in two music videos already," he said, joking, "She's becoming a little diva." Brown told fans during a Facebook Live chat in August that he wanted to feature both Katelyn and Kingsley in the clip for "Worship You" after Kingsley made her video debut in "Worldwide Beautiful."

"I mean, my music is, you know, surrounded by my family. They're my world, especially Kinglsey. When she smiles, she brightens up the whole house," he said. "So 'Worship You,' I definitely want to get both of them in the music video. When I hear that song, it reminds me of both of them. I'm just grateful that they're part of my project. Even if they don't know that they are, they are. They're like the main focus."

Along with appearances in Brown's music videos, Kingsley recently joined her dad in Texas when Brown taped his performance that aired during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day football game. The performance was recorded in early November in an empty AT&T Stadium due to the pandemic.

Kingsley turned 1 year old on Oct. 29, and Brown celebrated with a photo of his daughter wearing a Minnie Mouse sweatshirt with a pink bow on her head. "I have a 1 year old wtf lol this year went way to fast as slow!! Happy birthday angel," he wrote. "my big girl!"

Katelyn posted a photo from her daughter's birthday celebration, sharing a snap of Kingsley sitting in a high chair and looking delighted to see a cake in front of her. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSLEY ROSE ! I loveee you more than you will ever know !!!!! Can’t believe you are already a year old," the proud mom wrote. "don’t grow up to fast angel ! We love you."