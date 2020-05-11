Kane Brown Celebrates Wife Katelyn's First Mother's Day With Daughter Kingsley

✖

Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn, gave birth to the couple's daughter Kingsley in October, which meant she celebrated Mother's Day as a mom for the first time on Sunday. On his Instagram Story, Brown shared that the family celebrated the day with a picnic by the water, posting a video of Katelyn and Kingsley sitting on a blanket and wearing jeans and matching shirts that read, "First Mother's Day together, Mommy & Kingsley 2020."

"Say Happy Mother's Day!" Brown told Kingsley, whose outfit also included a fuzzy sweatshirt and orange flower-shaped sunglasses. The "Cool Again" singer also shared a post on his feed from the day, sharing a family selfie featuring Kingsley cuddled up between her parents with her dad giving her a kiss on the cheek. "Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom and Wife we could ask for," Brown shared in his caption. "We love you @katelynbrown."

Katelyn posted the same photo her husband shared as well as another selfie with her daughter pre-picnic in which Kingsley was also wearing a white bow headband. "Couldn’t have had a better first Mother’s Day," she wrote. "@kanebrown_music and Kingsley I am so grateful for you both thank you for making me feel so special today !!! Being a mother has been the greatest gift in the world." She also posted a clip from the day on her Instagram Story, sharing a quick video of her husband lying on the blanket with his arm around Kingsley, who was holding a bag of chips.

Due to the coronavirus, Brown is currently off the road and recently told RADIO.com that he's enjoying the time with his baby girl. In response to a fan question, the 26-year-old said that he sees his quarantine "kind of a blessing, and a curse, of course. The blessing for me is just getting to see everything that she does. I'm not missing one second." He also shared his baby girl's latest milestone, explaining that Kingsley finally just found her tongue. "She keeps her tongue out all the time," he said. "I'm waiting for her first words. She ain't got to that point yet, but she's almost crawling, so I'm just excited to be able to witness it all."