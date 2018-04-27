Kane Brown Teams up With Camila Cabello For ‘Never Be the Same’ Remix

Pop singing sensation Camila Cabello is teaming up with Kane Brown for a remix of one of her biggest hits. The 21-year-old reveals Brown is singing with her on the newly-released version of “Never Be the Same,” from her freshman Camila album.

…. i’m so so excited about this and hope you love it as much as i do and thank you Kane for your magical voice, this song tells a different story now @kanebrown 💞💞💞💞 => Out tonight everywhere at Midnight ET! pic.twitter.com/eEqqzIZv3W — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 26, 2018

“When we were writing this song, @frankdukes kept telling me ‘the melodies you’re doing make it feel like this could be a country song’ !!!!!” Cabello wrote. “ever since we finished writing it i always thought this could be reimagined with a country artist, and i heard Kane brown’s song “What Ifs” one day and freaked out!!!!

“I was like he’s the PERFECT artist to do this with,” she continued. “i’m so so excited about this and hope you love it as much as i do and thank you Kane for your magical voice, this song tells a different story now.”

Brown, who collaborated with Lauren Alaina on his chart-topping “What Ifs” single, earlier revealed there is another singer he hopes to collaborate with in the future – his future wife, Katelyn Jae.

“We have talked about it,” Brown revealed. “She did the artist thing. She loves to sing. She’s got an incredible voice, but she doesn’t want people to think that she’s using me to get to music. That’s why we have that karaoke machine. She loves singing, so she sings in the living room every night, all this stuff. I mean, I don’t have to hear, but I’ll be upstairs playing Xbox telling her to be quiet. Then all I hear is her downstairs. I’m like, ‘Babe!’”

Brown is working on new music, which he hints might have even less country elements than his self-titled freshman record.

“I feel more like an outcast, especially with the next album,” he revealed. “I’m definitely (going to) be an outcast. I feel like I’m just trying to pave my own lane and just kind of make my own sound.”

“Never Be the Same” is at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with Brown’s “Heaven,” from Kane Brown, a few spaces behind at No. 26.

Download “Never Be the Same” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Kane Brown