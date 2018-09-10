Kane Brown Announces Live Forever Headlining Tour

Kane Brown is headlining his own tour! The Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour will kick off on January 19 in Duluth, Ga. Granger Smith will join Brown on all dates, with RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery and Jimmie Allen joining Brown on select dates as well.

“It’s my biggest tour so far,” Brown tells USA Today. “We’ve been in clubs, and now we’ll be playing for 8,000 to 10,000 people. We’re excited to work on our production and get it bigger and just get on the road and out of the clubs.”

Brown initially gained notoriety by posting himself singing songs like George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” and Lee Brice’s “I Don’t Dance,” but is ready to prove that he is an artist by his own right, and not just a social media star.

“I think this tour is going to show people that it’s not just an internet thing anymore,” Brown said. “I think this tour is going to show people that we’re here to stay. We’re not going anywhere, and we’re going to keep working our tails off. My team and my fans are going to keep growing and getting better and making a name for ourselves.”

The tour news comes as Brown is also readying the release of his sophomore Experiment album, with Brown writing 11 of the 12 songs on the record, fusing some of his favorite styles, including country, rock and r&b.

“If I want to have a long career, instead of doing what other people want, I knew I had to do what I love, experiment with sounds and see what people gravitate towards,” Brown explains.

“It’s all over the place,” adds the 24-year-old. “That’s why we called it Experiment.”

A list of all of Brown’s upcoming shows on his Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour can be found below.

Experiment will be released on Nov. 9. It is currently available for pre-order at KaneBrownMusic.com.

Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour Dates:

1/10/19 Infinite Energy Arena Duluth, GA

1/11/19 Pensacola Bay Center Pensacola, FL

1/12/19 Columbus Civic Center Columbus, GA

1/17/19 Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Independence, MO

1/18/19 Landers Arena Southaven, MS

1/19/19 Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK

1/24/19 Von Braun Arena Huntsville, AL

1/25/19 Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC

1/26/19 Amway Center Orlando, FL

1/31/19 Berglund Center Roanoke, VA

2/1/19 The Arena Corbin, KY

2/15/19 BMO Harris Arena Rockford, IL

2/16/19 Swiftel Center Brookings, SD

2/17/19 Ralph Engelstad Arena Grand Forks, ND

2/21/19 SNHU Arena Manchester, NH

2/22/19 Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT

2/23/19 Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH

2/28/19 Grossinger Motors Arena Bloomington, IL

3/1/19 Show Me Center Cape Girardeau, MO

3/2/19 CenturyLink Center Bossier City, LA

3/7/19 Allen Event Center Allen, TX

3/8/19 HEB Center Cedar Park, TX

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Kevin Winter