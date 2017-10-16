Kacey Musgraves Ties the Knot

Congratulations are in order for Kacey Musgraves!

The country music singer tied the knot last week, marrying musician Ruston Kelly in Tennessee.

The couple married in a private ceremony, Entertainment Tonight reported. However, they shared a few moments on social media with their fans.

“The sweet morning after the most unbelievably magical night,” the 29-year-old Musgraves wrote on October 15, including a picture of a bouquet of flowers in a sink.

She also shared how excited she was to change Kelly’s name to “husband” in her phone.

Musgraves also promised to post more photos. “Can’t wait to show y’all more later when I come down offa cloud 9,” she wrote.

As for Kelly, he shared a photo before and after the ceremony.

“Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union,” he wrote in the caption for the first photo.

“Last night was incredible. To all of our people who came and gave their love and wished us well and danced their asses off: thank you so very much,” he wrote after the wedding.

Kelly and Musgraves got engaged on Christmas Eve 2016 at Musgraves’ childhood home, where her parents still reside.

“I have never met a more incredible partner and woman. Last night I became the luckiest, proudest and happiest man ever. I asked the brightest light in my life to marry me,” Kelly shared on Instagram.

Musgraves is best known for her hits “Merry Go ‘Round” and “Follow Your Arrow.” Last year, she released a Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas.