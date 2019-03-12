Kacey Musgraves Promises to Use ‘Embarrassing Photos’ for Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

Kacey Musgraves is excited to have her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame! The exhibit, which will open on July 3, will feature artifacts and memorabilia from Musgraves’ childhood until now, including, the singer promises, a few humorous touches.

SO EXCITED! Come see the exhibit this summer. BTW, I’m pulling out all my most embarrassing photos for this.. pic.twitter.com/hvLVzOabHu — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 12, 2019

“SO EXCITED!” Musgraves gushed. “Come see the exhibit this summer. BTW, I’m pulling out all my most embarrassing photos for this..”

Previously, Musgraves revealed how much the exhibit meant to her, especially at this stage in her career.

“I absolutely adore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Musgraves in a statement, “and it’s a privilege to have them curate an exhibit that will showcase pieces from moments all the way back to my childhood that are very special to me.”

Musgraves’ star power might be rising, with the singer earning four recent Grammy Awards, and selling out shows all over the globe on her Oh, What a World Tour, but not quite everyone know who she is – at least not yet. Musgraves had a hilarious response when one music icon, David Crosby, failed to recognize Musgraves.

When Crosby asked his Twitter followers, “Have any of you heard of a girl called Casey Musgraves….song called Slow Burn?” Musgraves hilariously replied, “Doesn’t ring a bell.”

Musgraves will likely inspire plenty of young women – and men – much as country music icon, and Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton inspired her.

“She’s just the ultimate songwriter,” Musgraves told Billboard. “My favorite thing about Dolly is that she has all these components perfectly melded together: beauty, sex appeal, brains, wit, humor. Beautiful songwriting. Meaningful songwriting. No apologies for who she is. LGBTQ advocate, long before it was even a thing, or trendy, or whatever.

“She’s fearless, and I admire her spirit a lot,” Musgraves continued. “She’s very kind, and she’s very present when you’re talking to her. I really love her so much.”

Musgraves is going to soon need more space to hold her trophies. The 30-year-old is also nominated for five ACM Awards, including for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, for Golden Hour, and Song of the Year, for “Space Cowboy.”

Musgraves joins Brooks & Dunn and the late Keith Whitley in having exhibits open this year. More information can be found at CountryMusicHallofFame.org.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer