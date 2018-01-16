Jordan Davis Announces Details For Debut Album, ‘Home State’

Jordan Davis has finally announced details for his long-awaited freshman album. The Louisiana native says Home State will be released on March 23.

“Making this record has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Davis says. “I want to thank everyone who was involved in bringing this to life, especially to my producer Paul Digiovanni and the songwriters that helped me create these songs. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davis co-wrote all 12 tracks on Home State, including his current hit, “Singles You Up.” Other writers appearing on the project include Blair Daly, Seth Ennis, Jonathan Singleton, and Davis’ own brother, fellow artist Jordan Davis.

The singer will have plenty of opportunities to perform songs from Home State over the next few months. He recently announced he would launch his own White Wine and Whiskey Tour on Feb. 2 in Peoria, Ill., with Jillian Jacqueline serving as his opening act.

A complete list of all of the songs on Home State is listed below. Pre-order for the album, along with dates for all of his upcoming shows, can be found on his website.

Home State Track Listing:

1. “Take It From Me” (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Jacob Davis)

2. “Going ‘Round” (Jordan Davis, Ben Daniel, Pavel Dovgalyuk)

3. “More Than I Know” (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Blair Daly)

4. “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” (Jordan Davis, Lonnie Fowler)

5. “Singles You Up” (Jordan Davis, Justin Ebach, Steven Dale Jones)

6. “Sundowners” (Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)

7. “Tough To Tie Down” (Jordan Davis, Jeff Middleton, Seth Ennis)

8. “Made That Way” (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Scooter Carusoe)

9. “So Do I” (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin)

10. “Selfish” (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Joshua Wade Door)

11. “Dreamed You Did” (Jordan Davis, Shane Minor, Jonathan Singleton)

12. “Leaving New Orleans” (Jordan Davis, Lonnie Fowler, David Frasier)

Photo Credit:Instagram/JordanDavisOfficial