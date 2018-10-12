Watch Jon Pardi’s New ‘Night Shift’ Video

Jon Pardi has just released the video for his latest single, “Night Shift.” The song is the fifth single from Pardi’s sophomore California Sunrise album.

“Night Shift,” includes the lines, “It’s been a wreck me week / 60-plus from dawn to dusk / In the red dirt heat / Busting it up for a couple of bucks / But it ain’t no thing / Just another day till I’m on my way / To them cool, cool sheets and you and me.” Pardi celebrates the night time in his “Night Shift” video, performing live in various places in downtown Nashville.

The song, written by Tofer Brown, Phillip LaRue and Billy Montana, is one of only five on the 12-track California Sunrise that Pardi didn’t write, but felt was important to add to his latest set of tunes.

“It’s definitely a new style for me to kind of deliver this real kind of sexy but cool and very – it’s got a good enough touch for a lady but also a strong enough kind of sense of songs for men to listen to – growing men, college kids,” Pardi noted. “It’s definitely a little bit of everything. But ‘Night Shift,’ I always say is the working man’s love song. He’s been working all day, he’s going to go work a night shift with his lady.

“It’s just a fun idea of taking a work term and making a love story out of it,” he continued. “And I loved the beat — ‘It’s been a wreck me week.’ It’s just a really strong – when you start singing you can just feel it. And it came out really good recorded and it’s one of my favorites too.”

The 33-year-old is hard at work on his next record, which might include a song written by Miranda Lambert.

“Miranda is awesome and a great songwriter,” Pardi told Rare Country. “She knows exactly who she is and she knows exactly what she wants to do. She doesn’t take any sh– from nobody. She’s a true Texan. As an artist who knows who I am, I totally respect her and all she does, from the singles she releases to the songs she writes.

“I recorded a song that her and Eric Church wrote for the next record, and I am still begging her to sing with me, so we will see,” he added. “I love Miranda. She is a genuine, great artist.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin