John Berry Gives Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis

John Berry is giving an update on his health, after announcing last month he had been diagnosed with cancer. The 59-year-old revealed on social media that after the results of his last series of tests, he is more optimistic than ever about his future.

“INCREDIBLY Great Report yesterday!” Berry wrote. “There is no cancer anywhere else in my body or lymph nodes. We are praising the Lord! Still need to do chemo and radiation which will be a 7 week process. Had my mask made for my radiation treatments. A little scary as they bolted my head to the table but I kept Philippians 4:13 on repeat in my mind and the wet towels brought back fond memories of the beach! Treatments begin mid February. When this is all over I’ll have a great superhero mask!”

Berry previously shared that he had been diagnosed with a tumor on both of his tonsils, after the singer began having throat problems.

“We started off this year with just a little bit of a hiccup, and we want to tell you a little bit about that,” Berry said in a Facebook post. “Back in November, when the tour was just getting cranked up, I had a little catch in my throat. Felt exactly like the skin of a Spanish peanut was stuck in my throat.”

“I couldn’t get rid of it,” he continued, “so finally, I got a flashlight and I looked down my throat, and my tonsils were really swollen. I went to see my nurse practitioner, and they put me on a round of steroids and antibiotics. It just never really did seem to improve.”

Berry went to an ENT where he learned he had tumors on his tonsils.

“They did a biopsy, sent it off, and we just got a report that it is cancer,” Berry’s wife Robin recalled. “You don’t see fear on these faces. We have a planned regimen, and John is undergoing treatment for about five weeks. We’ve had to move a couple tour dates around. All is going well. We’re just trusting God to get us through this time. It’s not fun. It’s not something you look forward to at the beginning of your year, but it couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

Fans who wish to reach out to Berry can email him at JohnBerryMusic413@gmail.com, or send cards to POB 353, Gallatin, Tenn. 37066. Berry has a series of concert dates scheduled for later this year, which can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond