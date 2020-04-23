Joe Diffie's Wife Tara Reveals Photo With Late Country Star During Happier Times: 'My True Love'

✖

About a month after Joe Diffie passed away due to coronavirus complications, his wife, Tara Diffie, is remembering him with an incredibly sweet post on Instagram. On March 29, it was confirmed by the country singer's publicist that Diffie had passed away after contracting the coronavirus. The news came shortly after he opened up about his diagnosis only days prior. In the weeks since his death, his fans, friends, and, of course, his wife have remembered the singer with some incredibly touching tributes on social media.

"I miss my my best friend," she wrote. Her caption came alongside a silly photo of herself and her late husband during a happier time. "My true love and the weirdest weirdo i ever met. We laughed and loved hard. He was the love of my life. We always laughed." Tara finished her post by adding a slew of emojis, including several red hearts.

In response to her post, numerous fans of Diffie's took to the comments section in order to share their condolences to Tara as she deals with this difficult loss. "My heart hurts for you, as I can't imagine the pain you are going through," one fan wrote. "Thank God for memories, and pictures of beautiful times."

"Although we have never met, I've thought about you often..... prayers for comfort Tara.... I know they are just words but can't imagine how you must be feeling," another fan wrote, clearly emotional over the loss of the country singer. As previously stated, the news of Diffie's death came shortly after he revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, the 61-year-old shared a statement about his diagnosis in which he called for privacy.

"I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time," Diffie said. "We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic." In mid-April, weeks after his passing, Tara once again took to Instagram in order to clear up a rumor about the manner of Diffie's death, as it was alleged that he passed away due to complications from lung cancer.

"my husband [Joe Diffie] did NOT HAVE LUNG CANCER," Tara wrote on Instagram. Her message came alongside a screenshot of a post that alleged that Diffie died from lung cancer. "his father passed, same name, November 2018 to stage IV lung cancer. STOP STARTING FAKE NEWS. I've seen multiple posts and it's upsetting to all of us."