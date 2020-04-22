Joe Diffie's Wife Tara Destroys Rumors About His True Cause of Death, and Fans Sound Off

The country world is still mourning the loss of Joe Diffie, who passed away in late March following complications from the coronavirus. Weeks after it was reported that he had died, his wife, Tara Diffie, set the record straight regarding the manner of his death. It was previously alleged that Diffie died from an illness that did not have ties to the coronavirus. But, according to Tara's recent post on the matter, that was simply a rumor. And now, fans are sounding off about Tara's passionate post about her late husband. "my husband @officialjoediffie did NOT HAVE LUNG CANCER," Tara wrote on Instagram. Her message came alongside a screenshot of a report that alleged that Diffie passed away due to lung cancer. "his father passed, same name, November 2018 to stage IV lung cancer. STOP STARTING FAKE NEWS. I’ve seen multiple posts and it’s upsetting to all of us." View this post on Instagram A post shared by @taradiffie on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:38pm PDT Tara's post sparked a slew of responses from Diffie's fans, many of whom came to her defense in the comments section in the face of these distressing rumors. Many of those fans also sent their condolences once again to the Diffie family following the loss of the country singer.

Prayers Go Out "Lots of prayers for you & his children," one fan responded to her Instagram post.

Happy She Set The Record Straight For many fans, they were glad to see that Tara set the record straight regarding Diffie's passing. As one fan commented on her post, "Glad to hear he didn't have cancer , that's the story going around."

Just Wrong Many individuals weren't happy to see that there have been rumors swirling regarding Diffie's death. One fan even wrote that it was "wrong" of people to spread this false information. "That’s so wrong that rumors would spread about a human life that was lost keep your head up in such a difficult time," they wrote.

Sorry To Hear This "I’m sorry you’re dealing with this," another fan wrote. They then went on to share that they can relate to Tara's position as they have experienced a loss in their family, as well. "My dad died from kidney and lung cancer. Prayers to you and yours. Joe made the 90s so much better!"

Thinking Of The Family "Prayers with the family Joe Diffie was one of the best dang singers in the world," one Instagram user commented, highlighting the impact that Diffie had on so many. "He was a country songs best friend, Tara may you find peace and comfort in the memories. We are playing his music and will continue."

Saddened By The Rumors "People SUCK," another user commented in regards to the rumors that Tara has been dealing with since Diffie's passing. "I’m so sorry you have to deal with the rumor mill. Prayers of strength for you all."