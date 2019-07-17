Jimmie Allen Engaged to Alexis Gale: 'The Type of Love I’ve Been Writing Songs About'

✖

Jimmie Allen is getting married! The singer recently proposed to his girlfriend, Alexis Gale, while vacationing at Walt Disney World. Allen, who has a 5-year-old son, Aadyn (from a previous relationship), has written plenty of songs about falling in love, including his No. 1 single, "Best Shot," dreaming of meeting someone like Gale.

"SHE SAID YESSSSS!!!!!" Allen gushed on Instagram, sharing the exclusive details with PEOPLE. "Alexis, your smile melts me, your pure heart challenges me to love better, the way you motivate and support me is unlike anything I've ever seen, the way you love me is unlike anything I've ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I've been writing songs about all these years! I love you babe. Thanks @people."

Allen and Gale were set up by a relative, but are actually both from the same small town of Milton, Delaware.

"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection," Allen shared. "It was like we'd always known each other."

Gale, a nurse, also shared the news on social media as well, along with a photo of her stunning diamond.

"Does this really mean I get to grow old with you?!" Gale wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday, I said yes to forever. I am beyond words and lucky to be able to call this incredible man my fiancé."

Allen is back at radio with his second single, "Make Me Want To," from his freshman Mercury Lane record, inspired by his hometown.

"Mercury Lane is the street I grew up on in Delaware, in this town called Milton," Allen told PopCulture.com. "I learned so much about how to be a man, and be father, to never give up, to chase your dreams not matter what and it's been great. And I felt like I wanted to put songs on the album that would resonate with different groups of people. I didn't wanna make an album and say, 'Okay, I want to just make a country record, or just a pop record, or a rock record, or R&B record.'

"I'm a country boy," he continued. "I grew up in a small town, but I love the stories in country music. I love he stories in Christian music. I love the feel and melodies in pop and R&B, and I love the groove in Hip-Hop, and some of the chord changes that they have in jazz and I try to find a way to incorporate them all."

