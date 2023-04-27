ACM Awards 2023 Performers Revealed

After last year's successful debut on Amazon's Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music Awards will return to the streamer for 2023. The lineup will include performances from Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and more. Dolly Parton will host the show for the second year in a row, with Garth Brooks joining her this time.

The 58th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch channel, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Amazon will rebroadcast the show for free on May 12 on its Freevee platform. Other performers include Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, The War And Treaty, and Bailey Zimmerman. More performers will be announced soon. The show will be broadcast without any commercial interruption. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Parton is set to perform the closing number. Parton hosted the show last year with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. She performed "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" with Kelsea Ballerini during the broadcast. It made history as the first major American awards show streamed live exclusively, and took place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Brown, Wilson, and HARDY are the most-nominated artists this year, with five each. Brown, Aldean, Combs, Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Wallen were nominated for Entertainer of the Year. The Album of the Year nominees are Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (McBryde); Bell Bottom Country (Wilson), Growin' Up (Combs), Mr. Saturday Night (Jon Pardi); and Palomino (Lambert).

The Male Artist of the Year nominees are Brown, Combs, Jordan Davis, Stapleton, and Wallen. Ballerini, Lambert, McBryde, Wilson, and Carly Pearce were nominated for Female Artist of the Year. Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band are up for Group of the Year.

There were a few category changes for this year's ceremony, reports Music Row. The Entertainer of the Year category was expanded to include seven nominees. The Songwriter of the Year category was also split into Songwriter of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. The first-ever Artist-Songwriter field includes Combs, Ernest, HARDY, Lambert, and Wallen. The rules for Album of the Year were changed to require up to 75% of the material to be previously unreleased.