‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ Hitmaker for Carrie Underwood Dies in Plane Crash: Brett James Was 57

Brett James, a Grammy-winning songwriter of “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and many other hit country and pop songs, has died in a plane crash, multiple outlets reported Friday morning. He was 57.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced James’ death, confirming he was killed in a plane crash. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to NBC News that it was called to a crash near the town of Franklin, Macon County at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

James, whose full name was Brett James Cornelius, was confirmed dead in the crash, as were two others, Melody Carole and Meryl Maxwell Wilson, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The National Transport Safety Board is investigating the crash.

James is best known for writing Carrie Underwood’s 2006 No. 1 smash hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” He won a Grammy for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for it.

His résumé boasted a glittering roster of other country stars who recorded his songs, including Faith Hill (“Love Is a Sweet Thing”), Kenny Chesney (“Bucket,” “Dancin’ for Groceries,” “Flip Flop Summer,” “Keg in the Closet,” “Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me,” “Out Last Night,” “Reality,” “Spirit of a Storm,” “When the Sun Goes Down,” “Wife and Kids,” “You Save Me”) and Tim McGraw (“It’s a Business Doing Pleasure With You,” “Drugs or Jesus,” “Telluride”).

His first song to go No. 1 on the country charts was “Who I Am” by Jessica Andrews in 2001, but it wasn’t the only one; over the course of his 20+ year career, James wrote 26 No. 1 songs.

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” wasn’t his only hit for Underwood. He’s also responsible for her songs “Cowboy Casanova,” “Flat on the Floor,” “Game On,” “Love Wins,” and “Not Tonight.”

He also helped write “Somethin’ Bad,” Miranda Lambert‘s hit with Carrie Underwood that was later reworked as “Oh, Sunday Night,” the opening theme for NBC Sunday Night Football.

Other notable country hits of James’ were “Blessed” by Martina McBride, “It’s America” by Rodney Atkins and “The Truth” by Jason Aldean.

James wasn’t limited to country music; his songs were recorded by mainstream pop and rock acts as well, including Bon Jovi (“Scars on This Guitar,” “Till We Ain’t Strangers Anymore,” “Touch of Grey,” “What Do You Got?”), Kelly Clarkson (“Mr. Know It All”) and the Backstreet Boys (“Helpless When She Smiles,” “No Place”).

James was inducted into the Nashville Hall of Fame in 2020; the organization said in a statement that it was mourning his loss.

James reportedly dropped out of medical school to pursue his passion for music, but after his first album and subsequent releases failed to take off on the charts, he re-enrolled at medical school in his native Oklahoma in 1999 after a seven-year gap. He told the PBS Series The Songwriters earlier this year that the dean of the school encouraged him to follow his dream, but added, “You can’t ever come back.”

“I thought I was quitting the business,” James previously said in an interview with the website of music equipment company Yamaha. “But then Faith Hill recorded my song ‘Love is a Sweet Thing.’ Then I started placing a lot of songs. It was pretty bizarre.”

He added that at one time, his wildest dream would have been for 10 versions of his songs to be recorded, “but that year I had 33.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Additional details about the circumstances surrounding it have not been released.