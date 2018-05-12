Jessie James Decker’s Brother Suffers Near-Fatal Car Accident

Jessie James Decker’s little brother just had a seriously close call.

Just a few days ago, John James suffered a seizure behind the wheel of his car while driving around in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, losing control of his vehicle and rolling it. John first revealed his horrifying experience in an Instagram Story, but opened up to E! News about how the incident put his life into renewed perspective.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 23-year-old said he was “feeling so good” while driving on his way to the gym after spending time in a UV sauna when “all of a sudden” he began seizing.

“The only way I can describe it is that I was screaming in my own head but couldn’t control my body,” John told the outlet. “I remember thinking there was nothing I could do.”

John continued, “I was conscious, but it was the smallest amount of consciousness I can describe. I had no idea what was happening. One minute I felt super healthy and on top of the world and the next my car was totaled.”

After alerting his fiancée to the crash, she ran the half mile to the scene, and he was taken to the hospital for further testing. “I am all about health and fitness,” he explained. “I own a health and fitness company so this is the last thing I expected. I don’t have a history of this, it was a complete crazy thing that happened.”

James said his whole family was “freaking out,” and that his big sister Sydney Rae James also rushed to be by his side with her newborn daughter.

John said he feels “lucky to be alive” and wants other people to know that tomorrow is never guaranteed. “Here’s what people don’t understand. We all know we’re gonna pass away one day, but I guarantee you if really lived like you could die any minute then you’d live a hell of a lot differently,” he said.

A day after he was cleared from the crash, he and his fiancée flew to Hawaii, where they are relaxing and planning their wedding.

Jessie has not yet commented publicly on her brother’s accident.