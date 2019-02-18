Jessie James Decker on Prioritizing Her Family, Touring and Her Brand-New Store

Saying Jessie James Decker is busy is an understatement—she’s a mom of three, a country singer, author and designer who just launched a clothing store—but the musician has a simple mindset when it comes to balancing her hectic life.

“I always say prioritize,” she told PopCulture.com at the soft opening of Kittenish in Nashville on Friday, Feb. 15. “Put your family first and everything else will fall into place. I think if you prioritize things over your family, you’ll feel like something’s missing. So I put my family first and then whatever I have time for left over I give it my all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

James Decker’s latest venture is her clothing line, Kittenish’s, first brick and mortar location, which is located in The Gulch in Nashville. The store is “a girly dream come true,” James Decker says, with a pastel pink color scheme accented with gold furnishings, plenty of greenery, encouraging dressing-room mirrors and a heart-balloon wall mural made to be Instagrammed.

“It is really crazy because I just can’t believe it’s in person and these are all things I’ve always dreamt of and hoped for and wanted,” James Decker said of the opening. “And to see it come to fruition is great. I’m pinching myself.”

The Just Jessie author has made it her mission to help empower women, and the clothes she designs are just another way for her to achieve that goal.

“Fashion is important to me just because I feel like if you look cute on the outside, everyone knows you’re gonna have an extra pep in your step,” she said. “Whenever your hair and your makeup and your outfit’s on point you feel better.”

“I just wanna have clothes and design pieces that make you feel good about yourself and are practical,” she continued. “My stuff is comfortable — everything that I have is gonna be comfy and cozy and it’s gonna make you feel good in your own skin.”

In April, James Decker will hit the road on her headlining tour, where fans will get to hear her unmistakable voice in person and shop the Kittenish pop-up shops the star will be bringing along with her.

“I’m so excited — it’s been way too long,” James Decker said of returning to the road. “Performing is my first love so it’ll be great to be able to tie everything together.”

The singer will be joined by husband Eric Decker and their kids—daughter Vivianne and sons Eric Jr. and Forrest—and while that might make things chaotic, James Decker wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m so used to the chaos—I’m used to it but I love it,” she shared. “I don’t think it would feel as fun or enjoyable if I didn’t have my kids with me. I’d be sad and crying on Insta Stories wondering where they were. So I have to bring them with me for my mental health.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Gerulat