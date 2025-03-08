Jelly Roll’s Ex Arrested on Meth Charges

Felicia A. Beckwith, the mother of Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee, is in custody after an alarming drug bust in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Police took Beckwith and two men (Christopher Thomas McKinney and Christopher Travis Porambo) into custody on Feb. 27, according to NBC affiliate WCYB (per Taste of Country). In the bust, police allegedly discovered 343 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of fentanyl, and 16.5 grams of what WCYB calls a “crystal-like, powdered substance” that police claim is likely meth or fentanyl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the drugs themselves, authorities allegedly found materials used in selling drugs, in addition to cash amounting to $1,200 and four guns.

As of press time, Beckwith is being charged with: Manufacture/Delivery/Sell/Possession of Methamphetamine, Schedule II Drug Violations, Simple Possession/Casual Exchange (two counts), Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

Jelly Roll, the rapper-turned-country-singer, has noted Beckwith has struggled with sobriety over the years. In a 2024 address to Congress about opioids, Jelly Roll, who admits to previously being a drug dealer/user before turning his life around, noted that he fears he will one day have to tell Bailee “that her mother became a part of the national statistic,” referring to overdose deaths.

The rapper has not publicly commented on Beckwith’s arrest as of press time.