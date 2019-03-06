Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Shares Sweet Video of Memphis Kissing Navy Rome

Just when we thought Jason Aldean‘s children, Memphis and Navy Rome, couldn’t get any cuter, the singer’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a new video of the big brother kissing his baby sister.

Brittany captured the tender moment in her Instagram Story, where she also took time to commemorate a milestone for her new daughter.

“Happy one month Navy baby!” she captioned a photo. “We love you so much [heart emoji].”

The Aldeans are settling into having two children in a temporary home, while they wait for their permanent home to be completed.

“Has anyone else ever built a home and checked in entirely too often, as if there are major changes daily?” Brittany shared on Instagram, along with a photo of their house being built. “We are just so excited… every little bit of progress makes us giddy.”

Aldean also has two children, Kendyl and Keeley, from his first marriage and hints he is likely done having children, although his wife might disagree.

“I’m good,” Aldean said before Navy Rome arrived. “I think at this point, this is number four for me, and I got 15-, 11-, a 1-year-old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Brittany, who conceived both Memphis and Navy via IVF, might still be holding out hope for at least one more, especially when she realized that, like Memphis, her newborn daughter bore a striking resemblance to her husband.

“Mommy’s little dimple baby,” Brittany captioned one photo of her baby girl. “Who does she look like to y’all? (Please someone throw me a bone… Jase says “we can’t keep having babies until one looks like you”) Hehehehe, yes we caaaaaan.”

The Aldeans will have a little time at home before the singer hits the road on his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening act. He just released his fourth, and likely last, single from his 2018 studio album, Rearview Town, the title track, and is reportedly back in the studio working on new music.

Find a list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kravitz – 2018 ACMA