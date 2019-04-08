Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Pose for ‘Mom and Dad’ Couples Photos Ahead of ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, headed to Las Vegas this weekend for the ACM Awards, with the duo taking in the city before the big night on Sunday.

After the couple arrived in Sin City, Brittany used Instagram to share a number of photos from the trip, including one selfie of the couple in coordinating light-colored shirts, with both Jason and Brittany staring intently into the camera.

“Mom and Dad,” Brittany captioned the shot.

A second photo followed of the Aldeans embracing in front of a wall of flowers emblazoned with the word “Catch,” with Brittany captioning the photo with multicolored flower emojis to match the wall. The décor is a feature at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas located in the ARIA Resort & Casino.

On Sunday, the pair headed to the ACM Awards, where Jason was named Artist of the Decade. During his acceptance speech, he made sure to thank Brittany, saying, “My wife, I love you, my family, my mom and dad [who] are here.”

Before the show, Jason remarked to PEOPLE that he almost felt like he didn’t deserve to win the award quite yet.

“I don’t feel like I’ve been around long enough to get something like that,” he said. “And on the other hand, I look back and I’ve been coming to these for about 15 years now. It’s exciting, it’s a really big night for me — not only me but my crew and everyone who’s been with me for 14, 15 years. It’s exciting.”

For the ceremony, Jason wore dark pants, a blue shirt, light jacket and a tan cowboy hat, while Brittany channeled the glamour of Vegas in a white suit with an embellished lapel and a sleek ponytail.

2019 has already been a big year for Jason, as he scored his 22nd No. 1 single and announced an upcoming tour. He and Brittany also moved out of their home while they’re building their dream home, and Brittany gave birth to the couple’s daughter Navy Rome in February. In addition to Navy, the couple shares 1-year-old son Memphis and Jason is dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage.

“For me to have a big family, like this growing family, it’s pretty cool. It wasn’t like that for me growing up, so it’s a different vibe,” Jason previously told SiriusXM The Highway host Storme Warren. “I love being a dad. I think that’s probably the coolest thing you can be is a parent and raise kids, and see what they turn into.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer/ACMA2019