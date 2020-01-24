Jason Aldean Praises Tyler Farr’s New ‘Only Truck in Town’ Single, Released on His Own Night Train Records

It’s a big day for both Jason Aldean and Tyler Farr! Farr just released his new single, “Only Truck in Town,” which marks the first release on Aldean’s own Night Train Records, in partnership with Broken Bow Records. Aldean also produced the track, alongside his band members, Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jan 24, 2020 at 8:12am PST

“My boy [Tyler Farr’s] new single ‘Only Truck In Town’ is out now and available everywhere,” Aldean posted on social media. “Y’all check it out and let us know what u think.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean spoke out about the song in a statement, praising Farr’s voice, especially on “Only Truck in Town.”

“Everyone knows Tyler’s voice but they haven’t heard him like this before,” said Aldean. “We all had such a blast working on this and I’m excited for fans to crank this one up.”

Farr also spoke out about “Only Truck in Town,” marking his first new release since “Love by the Moon,” released in 2018.

“Words can’t express how pumped I am for this new song,” Farr said. ‘Only Truck In Town’ is exactly what I wanted as a single coming back to radio. Jason and I both knew this was the one when we first heard it and thought it would connect with Country music fans the way it did with us,” said Tyler Farr. “I’m very blessed and very grateful for this time in my life.”

Farr shared part of the song on social media, acknowledging how hard both he and Aldean worked to find the perfect tune.

“I’m so damn proud of this single,” Farr posted. “[Jason Aldean] and I wanted to find a song that everyone could relate to when they heard it over their speakers. Hope it hits home for y’all like it has for us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Farr (@tylerfarr) on Jan 24, 2020 at 3:52am PST

“Only Truck in Town” is the debut single from Farr’s upcoming album. An announcement on the official title and release date is forthcoming. Farr has several shows scheduled throughout the year to support the new music. Find tour dates, and download or stream the song by visiting Farr’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond