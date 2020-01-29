Jason Aldean on His Two Youngest Children: ‘I Hope They Think I’m Cool’

He might be a superstar all over the country, but Jason Aldean just wants to be popular in his own home. The father of four, including his 2-year-old son, Memphis, and almost 1-year-old, Navy, really wants his own children to think he is cool, more than anyone else.

“He knows when I come on the radio,” Aldean told Us Weekly, speaking of Memphis. “He knows it’s me. … I hope they think I’m cool. I don’t know. He likes to play Alexa around the house, so he’s [also] into Mickey Mouse right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean’s two oldest daughters (from his first marriage), 16-year-old Keeley, and 12-year-old Kendyl, likely already think their dad is cool, especially now that they understand more of what he does for a living.

“My oldest daughter started playing guitar a couple of years ago,” Aldean revealed. “The older ones are kind of starting to realize the magnitude of everything that I’ve done [in my career] over the years now.”

Aldean will kick off his We Back Tour on Thursday, Jan. 30, but will still try to be home as much as possible.

“I’ve made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I’m out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too,” Aldean told the outlet. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business. I think I’ve finally, after all these years, got it figured out now.”

“I still love what I do,” he continued. “I love playing shows and doing my thing, but in the early days of my career where I was playing 200 shows a year and was never at home, that kind of gets rough.”

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are temporarily living in Kane Brown’s home while they wait for their massive new home to be finished, which he vows will be where he spends the rest of his days.

“It’s getting there,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “We’ve been working on it for about two years and we finally are moving in in mid-May. We got it set up. This is going to be our forever home. We put everything we had into this, and making sure it was something really cool, that we love living in.”

Photo Credit: Getty/ Jason Koerner