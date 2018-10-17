Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis Takes His First Steps

Jason Aldean‘s son, Memphis, hit a major milestone this week, with the toddler taking his very first steps in a video captured by Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean.

The proud mom used Instagram to share her baby’s big moment, sharing a video of Memphis clad in a red striped onesie and making his way across the room.

After holding onto an ottoman for balance, the toddler happily walks towards someone holding out a stuffed dog, giggling the whole way.

“Well, today is the day my baby took his first steps!!” Brittany wrote in her caption. “He’s getting so big, I can’t take it!!! #10monthsold.”

Brittany often shares adorable snaps of her son on social media, including this recent shot of the toddler cuddled up in a bundle of blankets.

“Blanket obsession,” Brittany captioned the moment.

Memphis is currently gearing up to become a big brother, as Aldean and Brittany are expecting their second child together. In August, the couple revealed that they will be welcoming a daughter, and Jason told Taste of Country Nights that he and his wife had always planned to have more than one child together.

“Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out,’” he said. “We both agreed that we wanted to have two. I have two older daughters and there’s a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who’s a little closer in age to him so he has somebody to hang out with.”

The “Drowns the Whiskey” singer added that he and Brittany figure it’s best to get all the tough parts of parenting young kids over with as soon as possible.

“I think it’s worse when you get one who’s three, four years old and you’re past the early stages of stuff and then all of a sudden you start all over again,” Jason noted. “If you never get out of it you don’t know any different until they’re both out and you’re good to go.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean