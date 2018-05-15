Jason Aldean and Son Memphis Strike Their Best Model Poses in New Photo

Jason Aldean‘s son Memphis definitely got it from his dad.

The country star shared a new photo of his son on Instagram this week, and if the resemblance between the two wasn’t clear before, it’s pretty undeniable in this new snap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The crystal-clear shot shows the Georgia native holding his son, with both Aldeans showing off their best Blue Steel as they gaze into the distance.

“#MyHomie,” Aldean captioned the image.

On Sunday, Aldean used Instagram to thank the moms in his life with a photo slideshow.

“Lucky to be surrounded by these moms and stepmoms,” he wrote. “Thank you to all these women for being unbelievable Mothers to me and my kiddos. We love u guys.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, also celebrated mother’s day with a photo of herself and Memphis, who was born in December.

“Memphis was a week old here… so much hair!” she wrote. “Gahhh I remember it like it was yesterday… I was in pain and feeling all sorts of emotions… but ohhhh man, I was so happy to have him. Thank you baby boy, for making me a mama. The best gift I’ve ever been given.”

Jason also gifted Brittany with some new bling for the holiday, making her first Mother’s Day as a birth mother a special one with a new ring.

Brittany shared the present on her Instagram Story, revealing a sparkling blue ring sitting between her engagement ring and wedding band. She explained that the tanzanite blue stones represent Memphis’ birthstone, writing “Thanks babe for my new raaaang.”

In addition to Memphis, Jason is dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage, and it seems Keeley has inherited her dad’s talent when it comes to music.

The “You Make it Easy” singer recently shared a video of his eldest child attempting to play the infamous riff at the beginning of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” before ending with a laugh.

“Keeley got her first guitar today so she has been tryin to learn ‘Walk this way’ by Aerosmith,” Aldean wrote. “#shreddin 🎸watch out @joeperryofficial.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jasonaldean