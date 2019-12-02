Watch Jason Aldean’s Sister and Brother-In-Law as Mickey and Minnie Mouse for Memphis’ Birthday

When Jason Aldean‘s son, Memphis, turned 2 years old, the singer made sure his only boy celebrated in style. Aldean enlisted the help of his sister, Kasi, and his brother-in-law Chuck Wicks, to portray Memphis’ favorite fictional characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, captured some of the moments on social media, including a series of photos along with a video she posted on Instagram of Memphis seeing Mickey and Minnie Mouse in his house for the first time.

“BIG thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate Memphis Baby yesterday!! It was truly a dream come true for him!!” Brittany wrote. “[Kasi and Chuck] get the Aunt and Uncle award of the year for dressing up and Minnie and Mickey…. it was AWESOME!”

Aldean’s two daughters from his first marriage, Keeley and Kendyl, were also on hand for their brother’s birthday, with the “We Back” singer celebrating the occasion on his own social media page as well.

“Happy Birthday to my lil man today,” Aldean wrote. “Hard to believe he is already 2 years old. This kid has brought so much happiness into our family’s life over the last couple years and I can’t imagine life without him now.”

Aldean might enjoy being a father of four, including his baby girl, Navy, but he isn’t planning on having any more, even though his wife would be willing to add to their brood.

“I have zero plans to do that. I’m good,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com and other media, prior to Navy’s arrival. “This is number four for me … four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good. We’re officially out of the game.”

Aldean has a few shows scheduled in December in Las Vegas, and will then spend the remainder of the year at home with his family. His We Back Tour with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green kicks off in January. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

