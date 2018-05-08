Jason Aldean Releases ‘Drowns the Whiskey’ Featuring Miranda Lambert

Fresh off the success of his multi-week No. 1 hit, “You Make it Easy,” Jason Aldean has just released “Drowns the Whiskey,” a duet with reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, Miranda Lambert. The song is the second single from his recent Rearview Town album.

“Miranda and I have known each other for a long time,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com and other reporters at a recent media event. “We kind of got started in this business together and we toured a lot early on. We did a song together on my second record called ‘Grown Woman,’ which was to me, probably my favorite song on that album. I’m kind of always looking for songs and ways to collaborate with other people anyway. I wanted to do something else with her. I’ve always been a big fan of her voice and her style and everything.

“I had a song in mind and I sent it to her,” continued Aldean. “She was kind of iffy on the song, but I said, ‘Hey listen, if you don’t like it, it’s cool. I want you to love whatever we do. If you don’t like it, it’s cool. We’ll find something else.’ I had another song that I had in mind. I said, ‘Actually, I’ve got this other thing I’ll send you and see if you like it better. I think it’s really good.’ I sent her ‘Drowns the Whiskey,’ and she loved that song.”

The Georgia native wasn’t actually in the studio with Lambert when she recorded her vocals, but he couldn’t be happier with the finished product.

“It was awesome,” Aldean boasts. “It turned out great, just like I thought it would. She’s such a great singer, such a great harmony singer too. She knocked it out, it was great, and one of the highlights of this record.”

Aldean, who is enjoying his third run as the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, an honor he appreciates, but does not define his career.

“If I never won an award ever, I still wouldn’t feel like my career was a failure,” Aldean said. “I don’t think I need the awards to validate my career, I guess is what I’m saying. It is a nice thing to have. It does make you feel good to get that pat on the back from the industry and the people in it. It definitely makes it more exciting when you go to an awards show, I will say that. It’s a lot cooler when you’re up for an award. It’s a lot more fun sitting out there watching the show, when you don’t know what’s coming.”

Photo Credit: The Greenroom PR