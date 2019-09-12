Jason Aldean Posts Somber Tribute on Anniversary of 9/11

Jason Aldean is busy promoting his new album, 9, as well as his latest single, “We Back,” from the new record, but he still took time to remember the tragic 9/11 anniversary. The singer posted a somber tribute, remembering the almost 3000 victims who tragically died that day.

“No caption needed!” Aldean posted, along with a photo of New York City, along with a flag emoji.

Fans quickly added their own comments, with many sharing their own personal connections to the horrific event.

“Thanks for posting this,” one person wrote. “I lost a childhood friend in the towers. God Bless America.”

“I missed my regular boat that [fateful] morning,” said another. “I worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the north tower. Those precious 15 min saved my life. I lost many coworkers that day. I have lived with this guilt for 18 years. My heart is eternally broken.”

“I was there,” one person stated.

“Thank you for posting and remembering,” said one follower. “You endured your own tragedy and still have compassion and not hate. God Bless our country.”

The tragedy Aldean endured was, of course, the devastating Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, which occurred while Aldean was on stage. The impact of that event will remain with him forever.

“I probably should have gone to a few more therapy sessions than I did,” Aldean acknowledged at an industry event earlier this year. “Honestly, for me, being able to talk to my guys, talk to people that I was close to, being able to talk about it to somebody who understood how I was feeling, that helped me tremendously. The other part of that was getting back on stage [and] mentally getting through some shows.”

Less than a week after the shooting, Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, returned to Las Vegas to visit with some of those injured in the shooting.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever done was go to Vegas and visit with a lot of the victims,” he said. “I was really glad we went there, but it was tough to sit there and see people who were at our show a few days before. To me, it was gut-wrenching. I felt a responsibility to go there and have some face-to-face time with them and laugh and cry — whatever they wanted to do.”

“I left with a whole new feeling about the whole thing, and I was so glad I went,” he continued. “It was one of those eye-opening, life-changing days that I’ll never forget.”

